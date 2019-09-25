A Few Showers, But Not A Drought-Buster

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

It was a perfect Fall day on Tuesday with low humidity, sunny skies and temps in the low 80s. Some badly needed rain is possible as a front slips through with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. After that, it's MORE Summer heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible and more dry days as we close out September and move into October.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny with Scattered Afternoon T/Storms

High 87, Low 65, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 62, winds NW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Hot

High 91, Low 67, winds SW-12

