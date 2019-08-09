A Few Showers Possible Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Thursday, August 9, 2019

You'll notice conditions are a bit more humid this morning, as a frontal boundary enters the region from our North. Increasing clouds and some scattered showers are possible later this afternoon with the passage of the front. Otherwise, look for highs in the upper 80s Friday and lows around 70 overnight. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, we'll likely see a break from any rain both Saturday and Sunday (cannot rule out a stray shower) but more scattered thunderstorms are possible again Monday through Wednesday. It'll be rather warm and muggy also, with highs in the low 90s and dew points running high in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

High 88, winds W-7

TONIGHT: P'Cloudy, A Few Showers Possible

Low 69, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds N-6

