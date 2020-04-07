A Few Storms Possible Late Tuesday/Early Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

...ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY FOR SEVERE POTENTIAL...

Nice weather continues early Tuesday before clouds begin increasing with an approaching disturbance that could bring some scattered thunderstorms to areas just North of South Central Ky. We should stay dry for the majority of the day, but we'll stand just a slight chance for a shower Tuesday afternoon with a much better chance of showers and storms arriving late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Look for highs on Tuesday near 80 degrees. A few storms early Wednesday could be on the strong side. However, it's Wednesday night where potential is best for stronger storms that could contain damaging winds and hail. A SLIGHT RISK for severe exists then. Things calm down Thursday morning, with much cooler air swooping in after two very warm days. Highs by Good Friday won't get out of the 50s. There's even potential for frost Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s! Easter Sunday contains a slight chance for scattered showers.

TUESDAY: P/Sunny, Breezy and Warm. Isol'd Shower Possible

High 81, winds SW-14

TONIGHT: A Few Storms Possible, Mild.

Low 64, winds SW-9

WEDNESDAY: P/Sunny & Warm. T/Storms Likely Early and Again Late Night

High 82, Low 50, winds W-9

THURSDAY: Early AM T/Storms, then Clearing

High 59, Low 38, winds NW-10

