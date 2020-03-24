A Few Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, MARGINAL RISK FOR A FEW STRONG/SEVERE STORMS***

On Tuesday, an approaching Warm Front will stall out just to our South sending showers and thunderstorms Northward into South Central Ky. A few storms could reach severe limits, with isolated damaging wind gusts the main threat, however the main Severe Weather threat still remains to our South and West. We dry out Wednesday, staying dry through Friday morning. Temperatures soar to near 80 Friday -likely our warmest day of the year - before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms.

TUESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely, Few Possibly Severe

High 60, Low 49, winds SE-9

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun

High 62, Low 46, winds NW-5

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 75, Low 62, winds S-11

