A Few Strong To Severe Storms Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

***MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY***

More showers and storms are a good bet by midday Wednesday as our next system arrives. A few storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon, with a low-end risk for isolated severe storms in place. Another round of showers and storms is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible during this period. Highs soar into the 70s Wednesday through Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over this weekend. Looking ahead into next week, it appears more rain could affect us Monday into Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warmer, Showers/Storms by Afternoon

High 69, Low 63, winds S-13

THURSDAY: Breezy & Warm, Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 75, Low 65, winds S-16

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Early, Diminishing In The Afternoon

High 70, Low 34, winds W-15

