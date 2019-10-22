A Few Sunny, Cool Days Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

It will be cooler than average Tuesday through Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s...climbing back to near 70 Thursday. One system skirts our region Friday morning with some light showers possible. Another system pulls in for the weekend with scattered showers through Sunday.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Cooler

High 65, Low 42, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a bit Warmer

High 68, Low 43, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 71, Low 45, winds SW-6

