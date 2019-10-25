A Fine Friday, But A Sloppy Saturday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, October 25, 2019

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND...

A frontal system moves in Friday, stalling over the Tennessee Valley into Saturday. This spells a rainy conclusion to our week, with plenty more rain over the weekend. Some places could receive upwards of 2" or more of rain late Friday through Saturday night. Some minor flooding is possible in low lying areas. Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable temperatures. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween followed by what appears could be our first hard freeze of the season!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain by Afternoon

High 65, Low 55, winds E-7

SATURDAY: Windy, AM Rain followed by Aft'n Heavy Rain, T/Storms

High 73, Low 52, winds S-20, gusts to 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and Cooler

High 66, Low 45, winds NW-5

