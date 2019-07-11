A Fine-Looking Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, July 11, 2019

We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Expect highs Friday afternoon to top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The weekend should feature plenty of dry hours for outdoor activities, with only slight chances for a late day thundershower Saturday and again Sunday. Remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf could have some impact on our weather next week. This means better chances for rain and storms, especially Monday through Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid

High 89, Low 67, winds N-6

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Hotter and More Humid. Slight Ch. of a T/Shower Late

High 91, Low 70, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Hot and Humid, Slight Ch. of a T/Shower

High 90, Low 70, winds S-7

