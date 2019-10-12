A Frost Advisory in Effect

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, October 11, 2019

**FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the majority of South Central Kentucky overnight thru 8am Sunday**

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s overnight with calm winds and clear skies, so be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation. Also, dress warmly if you're heading to the WKU-Army football game at "The Houch" this evening! Temperatures at kickoff will likely fall into the upper 50s. Sunday morning will be our coldest of the season so far, with mid to upper 30s for lows...chilly enough for patchy frost in sheltered areas. A slow warm-up early next week is followed by another system with a good rain chance on Tuesday and more cool air to come.

Tonight: Frost Advisory, Mostly Clear and Calm

Low 36, winds Calm

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 69, Low 40, winds S-7

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 72, Low 48, winds SW-4