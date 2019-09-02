A Great Day For Grilling Out!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Monday, September 2, 2019

Sunshine lives on through our Labor Day. Temperatures will be very Summer-like, with highs close to 90° with a stray shower possible do to day time heating. The hot temperatures stick around up till midweek.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday with a slight chance for showers followed by a bit of a cool down with more pleasant conditions.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a high end Category 4 system. This storm is moving very slow as it is in an area of weak shear. Dorian is expected to ride the coast north still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane for winds. Hurricane Dorian is now the second strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Major Hurricane Dorian

Forecast...

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 88, Low 67, winds N-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 90, Low 67, winds S-4

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 87, Low 60, winds NW-10

