A Gully Washer Sunday Ahead

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Saturday was quite mild as we were one degree from hitting the 70's. The unseasonably warm temperatures hang on through the end of our weekend but we trade the dryness for some pour downs. A potent system arrives overnight into Sunday morning with showers and a few thunderstorms that will persist through much of our Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with anywhere from 1-3" possible. Showers move out Sunday evening. We hit the reset button as more average temperatures arrive on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year. Another shot at rain arrives Thursday.

TONIGHT: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Possible

Low 60, winds S-12

SUNDAY: Breezy with Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 68, Low 41, winds S-13

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Colder

High 49, Low 33, winds SW-15

