In Hart County, a pursuit lead by KSP leads to a confiscation of an estimated $1.2 million in drugs

Thursday, Trooper Jarrod Lewis with the Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green, attempted to make a traffic stop on the driver of a 2020 Ford Mustang who was driving at over 125 mph near the 55 mile-marker of Interstate 65.

Instead, police say the driver of the ignored Trooper Lewis and began to flee leading the trooper on a 2-mile chase before the driver exited at the 58 mile-marker.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road near the intersection of I-65 and KY218, in the Horse Cave community.

The vehicle became disabled and the driver, 26-year-old Robert Ford of Atlanta, Ga, and one of his passengers, 27-year-old Cortez Woodruff of Fairburn, Ga, began to run on foot.

Both were arrested along with a second passenger, 27-year-old Kristin Summerour of Fairburn, Ga.

A search of the vehicle turned up 18 pounds of suspected MDMA in the vehicle.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Ford, Woodruff, and Summerour were taken to the Hart County Jail.

Robert Ford has been charged with:

- Speeding 26MPH or Greater

- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

- Reckless Driving

- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, (Police Officer)

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

Cortez Woodruff has been Charged with:

- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

- Menacing

- Resisting Arrest

Kristin Summerour has been Charged with:

-Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree