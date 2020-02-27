Hart County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Hardyville man is in jail after a K-9 unit detected drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Wayne Corbin, 48, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 31E and Highway 88 in Hardyville.

Narcotics, including Suboxone were found in Corbin’s vehicle.

Police say Corbin consented to a search of his home where they found crystal meth and evidence of drug trafficking.

Corbin was placed under arrest on multiple drug charges including a drug trafficking charge and was taken to the Hart County Jail.

The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force is continuing the investigation.

