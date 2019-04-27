A Light Jacket Kind of Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, April 27, 2019

We saw a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a few pass over showers. Heading into the night, a cold front moves through bringing a very slight chance for showers. However, the cold front will cool us off for Sunday as highs only top out around 65°. Sunshine sticks around into our new week as temperatures climb near the mid 80's by Tuesday. Thunderstorms return as we head into late week.

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. of an Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy

Low 50, winds W-15

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 65, Low 50, winds NE-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 82, Low 59, winds SW-12

