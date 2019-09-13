A Little Cooler, Less Humid Saturday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, September 13, 2019

Thursday marked Day 4 of our current heatwave, as highs once again reached the mid-90s. Friday will be another scorcher, but a mostly dry cool front will pass through Friday evening which will help bring down the high heat and humidity levels for the weekend. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with the passage of the front, but amounts will be light. Temperatures still stay above average this weekend, topping out near 90. Looking into next week, we may stand slightly better chances for some showers and storms as some tropical moisture could make its way northward.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 95, Low 67, winds SW-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 87, Low 63, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 93, Low 66, winds NE-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams