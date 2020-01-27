A Little Cooler Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, January 27, 2020

Sunshine returned Monday afternoon, warming temps all the way inot the mid 50s for Bowling Green! Tuesday looks a little cooler as a weak front swings through with a few more clouds. Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a chance for rain, possibly mixed with wet snow. Expect seasonal readings through much of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through Friday night into Saturday with a small shower chance.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, a Bit Cooler

High 46, Low 33, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Rain/Wet Snow Showers

High 44, Low 31, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool

High 46, Low 32, winds N-5