A Little Of This, A Little Of That This Week

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, November 4, 2019

It was a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine and temps in the 50s. We will see another nice day Monday with highs in the low 60s. A weak cold front will slip through early Tuesday with a small chance of a sprinkle or light rain shower Tuesday morning as you head to the polls for Election Day. We get another great day for Wednesday before a much stronger system moves in for Thursday. Rain will be likely along with brisk winds and falling temperatures. There's even a shot of snow flurries and light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. As of right now, any amounts appear to be minimal with low impact. Sunshine returns just in time for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green.

MONDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Mild

High 63, Low 42, winds SW-12

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): AM Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 57, Low 34, winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 63, Low 44, winds S-5

