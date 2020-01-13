A Little Rain Before a Warmer Tuesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, January 13, 2020

Clouds broke for a little sunshine Monday afternoon. While more sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, we will see a fast-moving system roll through late Monday night with some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, expect a much warmer Tuesday, as highs soar ino the 60s. Another round of showers is likely from a new system Wednesday. Temps could flirt with 70 before cooler, drier air takes over for a time Thursday. Then comes yet another system for Friday and Saturday, with rain along with gusty winds. This is followed by the return of much colder but more seasonal air Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, Becoming Partly Sunny

High 65, Low 46, winds W-7

WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

High 69, Low 41, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 51, Low 39, winds NE-6