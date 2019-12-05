A Little Rain Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Tonight will be fairly mild with a light shower possible during the morning hours. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area on Friday. Saturday will be cool with a mix of sun and clouds, but the parades will be dry. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night and Monday with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. That will be followed by another Arctic plunge Tuesday with rain ending early Tuesday morning.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

High 56, Low 37, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Mild

High 54, Low 40, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Breezy and Warm, Slight Chance of a Shower

High 61, Low 51, winds SW-13