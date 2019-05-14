A Little Rain, then a LOT of Warmth!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Abudant sunshine returned Tuesday, allowing temps to warm back into the 60s. A warm front slides through Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a shower or thundershower. Dry weather resumes Thursday with sunshine coming back. Temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid and even upper 80s by the weekend! A very Summer-like pattern sets up for the start of next week with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scat'd Showers and Thundershowers

High 72, Low 57, winds S-8

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 82, Low 62, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 87, Low 64, winds SW-11