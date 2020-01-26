A Little Sunshine Monday...IF We're Lucky!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Sunday, January 26, 2020

A system cutting across the Tennessee Valley tonight will spread showers into South-Central KY. Watch for some dense fog in spots if you're heading out late tonight or very early Monday. Otherwise, plenty of clouds linger for the start of the new week. Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a slight chance for rain or wet snow showers. Expect seasonal readings through much of the week before we jump into the milder 50s by the weekend. Another chance for showers exists Saturday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 47, Low 32, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High 45, Low 32, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Chance for Rain or Wet Snow Showers

High 44, Low 31, winds NE-6