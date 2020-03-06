A Louisville man leads Kentucky State Police on multi-county pursuit

A Louisville man lead Kentucky State Police on a multi-county pursuit on Thursday.

Trooper Bo Hubbard of KSP Post 3 noticed a maroon Dodge Ram, driven by 48-year-old Justin Halcomb, traveling at a high rate of speed on I-65 heading northbound.

When Trooper Hubbard attempted to pull Halcomb over he sped up and continued driving through Hart, Laurue, and Hardin Counties.

Troopers were able to finally stop Halcomb after a forty-mile pursuit which started around mile marker 53 in Cave City and ended near mile marker 93 in Elizabethtown.

He was arrested on several moving violations including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and resisting arrest.

Halcomb was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

