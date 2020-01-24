A Mainly Cloudy, Cool Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, January 24, 2020

Scattered showers continue into Friday night. It's possible some of the showers could mix with light sleet or some wet snowflakes, however no accumulation is expected. Clouds will be tough to shake this weekend, but we could have some luck in getting a little sunshine Sunday. Expect a slow warming trend next week with just a slight chance of showers Wednesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly

High 40, Low 31, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 45, Low 34, winds SW-7

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High 46, Low 31, winds NW-5