A Much Colder Thursday!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

After a record warm Wednesday (official high: 72° beating out the old mark of 70° in 1952), it's back to some January reality. Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the 40s...more seasonable for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday before clouds take over Friday. Expect rain to move in Friday night, lasting into much of our Saturday. Gusty winds will accompany a sharp cold front as it moves through Saturday evening. This delivers some of the coldest air we've experienced since November, arriving Saturday night and hanging around through early next week. Temperatures slowly moderate by next Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Colder

High 48, Low 25, winds N-10

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Developing Toward Evening

High 46, Low 42, winds E-9

SATURDAY: Windy with Rain Likely. Turning Colder Late.

High 59, Low 25, winds SW-19, G-35