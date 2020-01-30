A Not So Sunny Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Cloudy skies kicked off our Thursday and they don't break up too much as we go into the afternoon hours. Expect seasonal readings through the remainder of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through late Friday with a small shower chance. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend appears dry and warm. Temperatures push 60° on Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday before going into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A good shot at more widespread rain shows up early next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cool

High 46, Low 38, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers, Mild

High 50, Low 37, winds SW-4

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Early, then Clearing.

High 50, Low 34, winds W-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams