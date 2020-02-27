A Pair of "Clippers" Roll Through

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, February 27, 2020

A pair of "Clipper" systems will roll through our region tonight through Friday night. The first system may spread some light snow to mainly north and eastern sections very early Friday morning. Then we're partly sunny though most of Friday before the second system arrives Friday night. This one brings rain showers at first...changing to snow showers before it moves out early Saturday morning. The weekend looks dry with a cool Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Sunday and into the new week, but showers make their return. Expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Monday into Thursday morning. Several inches of rain could bring about high water/river flooding concerns next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance of Showers Toward Evening

High 48, Low 25, winds NW-11

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 49, Low 36, winds W-6

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Much Warmer

High 63, Low 51, winds SW-8

