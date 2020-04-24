A Picture Perfect End To The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Friday, April 24, 2020
A picture perfect evening as temperatures are in the 70's with a few clouds. Another system moves in late Friday night into Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms likely. Morning showers will exit Sunday with a cool finish to the weekend before readings rebound early next week. After a break in the action Monday, more shower chances show up Tuesday into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low 54, winds NW-5
SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder
High 66, Low 48, winds W-15, G-30
SUNDAY: Showers Ending, Cooler
High 61, Low 40, winds NW-12
