A Picture Perfect End To The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 24, 2020

A picture perfect evening as temperatures are in the 70's with a few clouds. Another system moves in late Friday night into Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms likely. Morning showers will exit Sunday with a cool finish to the weekend before readings rebound early next week. After a break in the action Monday, more shower chances show up Tuesday into Wednesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low 54, winds NW-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder

High 66, Low 48, winds W-15, G-30

SUNDAY: Showers Ending, Cooler

High 61, Low 40, winds NW-12

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

