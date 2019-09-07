A Pleasant Weekend Turns To A Steamy Hot Week Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Saturday may have made many excited for fall, but don't get too excited just yet we have some late season heat on the way. Sunday we get a bit more hot and humid but still a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 80's. Another late-season heat wave shows up by early next week with highs soaring into the mid to even upper 90s. Any chance for rain continues to look very slim well into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with Patchy Fog

Low 59, winds N-4

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 86, Low 63, winds NE-5

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hotter and More Humid

High 94, Low 68, winds E-4

