A Preview Of Thanksgiving Weekend Weather

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY...

After an inch or more of rain fell Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, those gusty winds settle down by Wednesday evening, with Thanksgiving Day looking decent, albeit chilly. A new system arrives this weekend with occasional rain for Black Friday and the remainder of the holiday weekend. We may once again be dealing with gusty winds and heavy rain Saturday into Sunday. Drier and colder air swoops in as we move out of November into December.

WEDNESDAY: Windy, Turning Cooler with Gradual Clearing

AM High 63, Low 32, winds W-20, Gusts to 45 Early

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Partly Sunny, Chilly

High 48, Low 34, winds NE-5

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Late Day/Evening Showers

High 51, Low 43, winds E-5

