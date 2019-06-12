A Quick Hit Of Rain For Some Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Tuesday was terrific! Temperatures stayed mild with humidity levels low and comfortable for mid-June standards. A weak front reinforcing the mild air could trigger some widely scattered showers and storms late Wednesday, especially east of I-65 - a few could be strong. Otherwise, the rest of the work week appears dry. Another "soaker system" moves in for Father's Day weekend as a front stalls over the area. Rain chances look to continue into much of next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 80, Low 59, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Morning Showers, then Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 72, Low 50, winds NW-12, Gusts to 24

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 80, Low 60, winds S-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams