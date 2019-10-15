A Quick Hit Of Rain, Then More Chilly Air

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Monday was marvelous with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures! Tuesday looks breezy and a bit warmer before a cold front arrives late Tuesday night. Expect a round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder as this system rolls through. Behind it, another cooldown arrives for Wednesday. Highs drop back to near 60 with lows in the upper 30s, cold enough for light frost in sheltered areas. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system moves in Sunday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible for the start of next week.

TUESDAY: Breezy and Warm with Showers Likely Late

High 78, Low 47, winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-15

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 62, Low 38, winds NW-5

