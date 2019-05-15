A Quick Hit Of Rain, Then The Heat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Abundant sunshine returned Tuesday, allowing temps to warm back into the low 70s. A warm front slides through Wednesday with a chance for a shower or thundershower. Dry weather resumes Thursday with sunshine. Temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid and even upper 80s, to around 90° by the weekend! A very Summer-like pattern sets up for the start of next week with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. Election Day looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scat'd Showers and Thundershowers

High 72, Low 53, winds S-8 (Areas of Fog Possible At Night)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 87, Low 64, winds SW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams