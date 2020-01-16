A Quiet Friday, then Windy & Rainy Saturday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 16, 2020

We had a good-looking but colder Thursday with sunshine for most of it. Clouds are streaming into the region, though. Expect a mainly overcast and cool Friday. Rain moves in late Friday night, with showers lasting into much of our Saturday. Strong winds will accompany a sharp cold front as it moves through Saturday, with gusts near 40 mph possible. Then comes some of the coldest air we've experienced since November! Highs will struggle just to make it above freezing Sunday and may not even get out of the 20s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday! At least readings moderate by the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Cool

High 47, Low 42, winds E-10

SATURDAY: Windy with Rain Likely. Turning Colder Late

High 59, Low 25, winds SW-21, G-40

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny but Much Colder

High 33, Low 14, winds NW-11

