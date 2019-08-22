A Rainy, Cooler Pattern Settles In

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, August 22, 2019

The current heatwave steamrolled into a 6th straight day of 90s Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are coming, though. We stay unsettled in the days ahead as a front now over the Midwest slowly dips southward. The best chance for beneficial rain will comes Thursday into Friday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, small chances for showers and thundershowers continue into the weekend. The front will deliver some relief from the heat, as highs drop into the 80s by Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into early next week followed by what looks to be the first major shot of cooler air this season!

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 83, Low 67, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 84, Low 64, winds NE-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams