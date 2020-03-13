A Rainy Saturday, a Dry Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, March 13, 2020

Clouds stuck around through much of our Friday and will be with us through Friday night. We're dry tonight, but don't pack away the umbrella yet! Another system arrives with more rain Saturday before we dry out once again Sunday. We're dry through Monday, but the pattern becomes unsettled starting Tuesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances on the board through next Friday. We will see a warming trend, as highs climb through the 60s into the 70s next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Periods of Rain, Cool

High 51, Low 39, winds E-12

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 54, Low 37, winds NE-10

MONDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer

High 62, Low 48, winds SE-7