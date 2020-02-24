A Rainy Start to the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, February 24, 2020

Have the umbrella handy today, as light rain will overspread the region through out most of Monday.

Temperatures will remain mild however, with highs in the lower 50s. We catch a short break in the precip midday Tuesday, before another rain maker arrives Wednesday. Behind that system, drier and much colder air takes it's place through Saturday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Rain Likely, Mild

High 52, winds S-16

TONIGHT: Rain Cont'd

Low 48, winds S-11

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Late Iso. Shower Chance

High 56, Low 39, winds SW-11

