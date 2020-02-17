A Rainy Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

February 17, 2020

After a mild Monday, clouds will increase tonight as a frontal system moves in. Showers arrive overnight into Tuesday morning. Rain ends from northwest to southeast Tuesday afternoon. We stay mild one more day before colder air returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the work week looks dry but chilly. We warm back up a bit this weekend with shower chances returning.

TUESDAY: Mild With Rain Likely

High 57, Low 30, winds NW-11

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Colder

High 46, Low 30, winds NE-10

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High 42, Low 20, winds NE-11