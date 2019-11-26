A Rainy, Windy Tuesday Night!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 3 PM WEDNESDAY...

A strong storm system is rolling into the region now. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30 mph with higher gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible overnight into Wednesday! We'll also be dealing with several rounds of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms through the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The wind settles down Wednesday evening, with Thanksgiving Day looking decent, albeit chilly. A new system arrives this weekend with occasional rain for Black Friday and the remainder of the holiday weekend. We may once again be dealing with gusty winds and heavy rain Saturday into Sunday. Drier and colder air swoops in as we move out of November into December.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Very Windy with Decreasing Clouds

AM High 60, Low 33, winds W-20, Gusts to 45 Early

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Partly Sunny, Chilly

High 48, Low 34, winds NE-5

BLACK FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible

High 51, Low 43, winds E-5