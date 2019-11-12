A Rare November Shiver To Remember

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, November 11, 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY...
...RECORD TO NEAR-RECORD COLD SETS IN TONIGHT...
One of the earliest measurable snows ever in November for Bowling Green brought us 1.2" officially - a new record for November 11th! Now the extreme cold settles in for Tuesday with bitter wind chills in the single digits! Tuesday night's predicted low of 15° may break the record low of 17° set way back in 1894. Quiet weather looks to continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend with some gradual warming back into the 50s - but overall temperatures will still be running below the average of 62° for this time of year.
TUESDAY: Sunny, Blustery, and Very Cold
High 27, Low 15, winds NW-13
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Much Warmer
High 42, Low 28, winds S-15
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High 50, Low 27, winds SW-8
