A Real Nice Start To June

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, June 3, 2019

The first weekend of June was a pleasant one with lots of sunshine and temperatures running close to average. Monday and Tuesday will feature more sun and near average temperatures. A slow moving system will ease into the region late Tuesday night and stall through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms - some with heavy rain. There is already a (Level 2) Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday. Highs will remain near average in the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 80, Low 52, winds NE-8

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 85, Low 67, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 87, Low 68, winds SW-10

