A Roller Coaster Of Weather To Start The Week

Sunday, December 8, 2019

We ended the weekend on a warm note with highs in the 60's. We will kick off the new week similar with temperatures for Monday but an overcast sky will turn into light rain along a cold front. Cold air rushed in behind the front and we will see rain change over to snow for the morning hours Tuesday and ending by mid afternoon. Accumulations are possible and likely further to the southeast. How much will greatly depend on if the cold air rushes out our moisture and where the dry versus saturated air will be. One thing for sure is colder air returns for midweek.

TONIGHT: Overcast , Breezy and Mild

Low 51, winds S-16

MONDAY: Breezy with Showers Likely In The Afternoon.

High 62, Low 35, winds S-20

TUESDAY: Snow Showers Possible Up To Midday, Colder

AM High 38, Low 21, winds NW-7

