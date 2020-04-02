A Russellville man is arrested after an attempted traffic stop leads to a chase

In Russellville Tuesday, an attempted traffic stop leads law enforcement on a chase that ends with one man in jail on a slew of felony charges.

A law enforcement officer noticed 36-year-old Christopher R. Bell driving in Brookhaven Subdivision.

Being aware that Bell had an active parole violation from a felony drug charge, law enforcement attempted to pull him over at which point Bell fled.

A short chase ended after Bell lost control of his vehicle and ran through a chain link fence at Atmos gas.

After a brief struggle Bell was arrested.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, multiple baggies of Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills, and digital scales.

Bell was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center under charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy (all firearm enhanced), Possession of all of the above Controlled Substances, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree(Motor Vehicle), four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, three counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and numerous traffic related offenses.

