A Scorcher To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, August 4, 2019

We stay dry overnight and into Monday but Monday brings on the heat as we climb back into the lowers 90's. We will see abundant sunshine a stray daytime heating shower may pop up but not likely. There won't be much change in temperatures through the middle of next week, as highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 with lows at night mainly in the upper 60s. At this time, heading into the week we see the afternoon day time heating showers become more prevalent but definitely no complete washouts this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog

Low 69, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 91, Low 69, winds NW-5

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 91, Low 70, winds W-8

