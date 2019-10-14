A Seasonal Start To The Work Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, October 14, 2019

It was a beautiful weekend with pleasant temperatures and even some patchy frost in a few areas. Temperatures will stay quite seasonable as the week begins with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. A cold front will slide through the region Tuesday night with a quick hit of showers and a few thunderstorms followed by much cooler air in the 60s for the rest of the workweek. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system works in Sunday with showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 72, Low 47, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: Clouds Increase with Rain Overnight

High 77, Low 47, winds S-11

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-12

