A Sloppy Start To The Weekend

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, November 22, 2019

Many locations have already picked up over an inch of rain since early Friday morning. Showers will be ending around noon Friday with temperatures staying in the low 50s. Another round of showers moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, ending early in the day once again. After that, the rest of the weekend is looking dry and cool, but temperatures will be warming up for the start of next week. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain on Tuesday and on Thanksgiving Day itself. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s through Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday weekend.

FRIDAY: Morning Rain, Then Cloudy

High 52, Low 42, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Early, Breezy and Cool

High 50, Low 33, winds NW-14

SUNDAY: Cool but Dry, Mostly Sunny

High 52, Low 33, winds SW-7

