A Soaking Wednesday To Come

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tuesday February 11, 2020

We caught a break in the rain Tuesday; however, more showers are likely Wednesday along with a chance for thunderstorms.Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s. Rain chances will pick up again very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday Morning. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms exists for late Wednesday, however the main threat is minor flooding with another 1-2" of rain possible in some areas. This system moves out Thursday morning, with colder air to follow. Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free but chilly. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low 38, winds NE-3

WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few Thunderstorms Likely

High 50, Low 39, winds NW-12, G-25

THURSDAY: Showers Ending, then Clearing, Colder

High 43, Low 17, winds N-6

