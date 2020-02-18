A Soggy Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Showers have arrived as a frontal system rolls into the region. We won't be as warm as Monday, but readings stay mild in the 50s today. Rain ends from northwest to southeast Tuesday evening. The rest of the work week looks dry but chilly. We warm back up a bit this weekend with shower chances returning Saturday night into Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mild With Rain Likely

High 57, Low 30, winds NW-11

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Colder

High 46, Low 30, winds NE-10

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High 42, Low 20, winds NE-11