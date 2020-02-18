A Soggy Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Showers have arrived as a frontal system rolls into the region. We won't be as warm as Monday, but readings stay mild in the 50s today. Rain ends from northwest to southeast Tuesday evening. The rest of the work week looks dry but chilly. We warm back up a bit this weekend with shower chances returning Saturday night into Sunday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TUESDAY: Mild With Rain Likely
High 57, Low 30, winds NW-11
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Colder
High 46, Low 30, winds NE-10
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly
High 42, Low 20, winds NE-11