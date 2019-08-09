A Steamy Friday Evening

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, August 9, 2019

The stationary boundary continues to move through this evening as is does so we may see a stray shower but most will stay dry. Also watch out for patchy fog in the overnight hours. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, we'll likely see a break from any rain both Saturday and Sunday (cannot rule out a stray shower to the south) but more isolated/scattered thunderstorms are possible again Monday through Wednesday. It'll be rather warm and muggy also, with highs in the low 90s and dew points running high in the 70s.

TONIGHT: P'Cloudy, A Stray Shower

Low 70, winds CALMING

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 68, winds N-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid

High 91, Low 71, winds S-5

