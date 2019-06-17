A Sticky, Unsettled Pattern

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, June 17, 2019
As a system stalls just north of the region, several disturbances will move through in the coming days - each one bringing us good chances of showers and thunderstorms any place, any time. The front fizzles late week, allowing for a bit of break in the rains Friday before a new system arrives this weekend with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
High 83, Low 68, winds SW-10
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
High 84, Low 68, winds SW-11
THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely
High 81, Low 63, winds W-10