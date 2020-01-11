A Storm Saturday In The Books

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Saturday was quite a busy day as we started day break off with severe storms and a couple of tornado warnings. The National Weather Service in Paducah will be out surveying damage cause by the storms early Saturday. Aside from the stormy conditions we saw very strong wind up to 60 mph in some locations. The storms came to an end by late Saturday. We catch a break in the rain Sunday and Monday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Windy and Mostly Cloudy

Low 38, winds W-10

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler

High 51, Low 39, winds S-4

MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Warmer

High 58, Low 49, winds SE-3

